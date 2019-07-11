Frenchman at heart of legal dispute dies after life support ends

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Frenchman at the centre of a bitter right-to-die legal feud that has raged for a decade passed away in hospital on Thursday after doctors removed his life support, his family said

Reims, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 )

The legal battle over whether Vincent Lambert, 42, should die has divided the country as well as his own family, with his parents using every legal avenue to keep him alive but his wife and nephew insisting he must be allowed to die.

Doctors at the hospital in Reims in northern France removed his hydration and nutrition tubes last week, following a final ruling by France's top appeals court.

"Vincent died at 8:24 am (0624 GMT) this morning," his nephew Francois Lambert told AFP, expressing his "relief after years of suffering for everyone".