Frenchman gets 25-year jail term for killing wife, burning body

Vesoul, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A French court Saturday sentenced Jonathann Daval to 25 years in prison for killing his wife and then burning her body in a case that shocked the country.

The 36-year-old was impassive as the verdict was read out. Daval finally confessed to beating his wife to death and burning her body in the woods after initially reporting her missing.