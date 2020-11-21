UrduPoint.com
Frenchman Gets 25-year Jail Term For Killing Wife, Burning Body

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 10:32 PM

Frenchman gets 25-year jail term for killing wife, burning body

A French court Saturday sentenced Jonathann Daval to 25 years in prison for killing his wife and then burning her body in a case that shocked the country

Vesoul, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A French court Saturday sentenced Jonathann Daval to 25 years in prison for killing his wife and then burning her body in a case that shocked the country.

The 36-year-old was impassive as the verdict was read out. Daval finally confessed to beating his wife to death and burning her body in the woods after initially reporting her missing.

