Frenchman on trial for killing ex-partner after years of alleged abuse

Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A Frenchman went on trial Wednesday accused of stabbing to death his former partner, who had filed repeated complaints with authorities over years of abuse and warned that she could end up being killed.

Speaking in court in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, Mickael Falou insisted he was not a violent man.

"I'm not going to initiate violence. But I can respond if I am attacked", the 40-year-old said when the presiding judge asked him to describe himself.

On July 2, 2021, the body of Sandra Pla, his 31-year-old former partner and mother of his daughter, was found in a pool of blood at her home in Bordeaux.

An autopsy revealed around fifty stab wounds, particularly to Pla's neck and face. A kitchen knife covered in blood was found at the scene.

Falou, whom she had left a few months earlier after a 10-year relationship, was arrested at his home in the Bordeaux suburb of Merignac. He was severely intoxicated.

"I didn't want to hurt Sandra, I didn't want to lose my daughter," Falou said. "I don't understand how all of this could have happened."

The case is the latest of several highlighting domestic abuse of women in France, in particular the recent conviction of a man who recruited dozens of strangers to rape his heavily drugged wife, Gisele Pelicot, in a trial that shocked the country.

Pla had repeatedly complained to the authorities about violence and harassment she had endured for years.

She even petitioned French President Emmanuel Macron and other top officials, warning she was going to end up "like those women who are killed by their husbands", according to Elsa Crozatier, a lawyer for the victim's family.

- 'Trivial disputes' -

In custody, Falou admitted to killing his daughter's mother but said he could not remember when he stabbed her.

"I admit to being the perpetrator of the crime but in no way did I intend to kill her", Falou said in court.

Investigators said Pla had lived "in fear" after she told Falou she was leaving him.

Falou told investigators he had never abused her before, saying there were "trivial disputes" but denying any violence.

Crozatier dismissed Falou's claims.

"We know this strategy. It's to say: 'It was a fit of rage, I didn't want to do it'. Except that doesn't hold water," she told AFP.

Falou said he had broken into Pla's house at around 4:30 am by climbing over the gate and hiding until she returned after taking their daughter to school.

According to Falou, he broke into her home to accuse her of lying to the police about the physical and psychological violence she had reported, allegedly to have him stripped of custody of their daughter.

"He denies and has always denied premeditation," said one of his lawyers, Elena Badescu.

Pla and Falou met in the Paris suburb of Courbevoie in 2010 and entered into a civil partnership three years later. It was "love at first sight," according to Falou.