Frenchman On Trial For Killing Ex-partner After Years Of Alleged Abuse
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Bordeaux, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A Frenchman went on trial Wednesday accused of stabbing to death his former partner, who had filed repeated complaints with authorities over years of abuse and warned that she could end up being killed.
Speaking in court in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, Mickael Falou insisted he was not a violent man.
"I'm not going to initiate violence. But I can respond if I am attacked", the 40-year-old said when the presiding judge asked him to describe himself.
On July 2, 2021, the body of Sandra Pla, his 31-year-old former partner and mother of his daughter, was found in a pool of blood at her home in Bordeaux.
An autopsy revealed around fifty stab wounds, particularly to Pla's neck and face. A kitchen knife covered in blood was found at the scene.
Falou, whom she had left a few months earlier after a 10-year relationship, was arrested at his home in the Bordeaux suburb of Merignac. He was severely intoxicated.
"I didn't want to hurt Sandra, I didn't want to lose my daughter," Falou said. "I don't understand how all of this could have happened."
The case is the latest of several highlighting domestic abuse of women in France, in particular the recent conviction of a man who recruited dozens of strangers to rape his heavily drugged wife, Gisele Pelicot, in a trial that shocked the country.
Pla had repeatedly complained to the authorities about violence and harassment she had endured for years.
She even petitioned French President Emmanuel Macron and other top officials, warning she was going to end up "like those women who are killed by their husbands", according to Elsa Crozatier, a lawyer for the victim's family.
- 'Trivial disputes' -
In custody, Falou admitted to killing his daughter's mother but said he could not remember when he stabbed her.
"I admit to being the perpetrator of the crime but in no way did I intend to kill her", Falou said in court.
Investigators said Pla had lived "in fear" after she told Falou she was leaving him.
Falou told investigators he had never abused her before, saying there were "trivial disputes" but denying any violence.
Crozatier dismissed Falou's claims.
"We know this strategy. It's to say: 'It was a fit of rage, I didn't want to do it'. Except that doesn't hold water," she told AFP.
Falou said he had broken into Pla's house at around 4:30 am by climbing over the gate and hiding until she returned after taking their daughter to school.
According to Falou, he broke into her home to accuse her of lying to the police about the physical and psychological violence she had reported, allegedly to have him stripped of custody of their daughter.
"He denies and has always denied premeditation," said one of his lawyers, Elena Badescu.
Pla and Falou met in the Paris suburb of Courbevoie in 2010 and entered into a civil partnership three years later. It was "love at first sight," according to Falou.
Recent Stories
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar
More Stories From World
-
Frenchman on trial for killing ex-partner after years of alleged abuse2 minutes ago
-
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change7 minutes ago
-
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery11 minutes ago
-
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion11 minutes ago
-
Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says15 minutes ago
-
Scholz slams opposition's 'unforgivable' stance towards far-right9 seconds ago
-
US Fed expected to hold rate steady despite Trump pressure to cut8 minutes ago
-
Plans to export nursing workforce from Pakistan to US make progress3 hours ago
-
Germany slashes 2025 growth forecast to 0.3 percent3 hours ago
-
Plane crash in South Sudan kills 204 hours ago
-
ASML boss says low-cost AI models like DeepSeek 'good news'6 hours ago
-
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test6 hours ago