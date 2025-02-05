Frenchman Returns Home After Indonesian Death Row Reprieve: Airport Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Bobigny, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A Frenchman reprieved after 18 years on death row in Indonesia for alleged drug offences landed back in France on Wednesday, an airport source said.
Serge Atlaoui, 61, was to be driven from the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris to court and then on to jail, according to a source close to the case and the prosecutor's office in the nearby town of Bobigny.
Under an agreement last month between both countries for his transfer, Jakarta has left it to the French government to grant him either clemency, amnesty or a reduced sentence.
France abolished capital punishment in 1981.
A prosecutor in Bobigny would inform Atlaoui "of his imprisonment in France in execution of his sentence", the public prosecutor's office there said before he landed.
He will then immediately be taken to prison, it added.
Atlaoui's lawyer Richard Sedillot has said he would work to have his client's sentence "adapted" so that the father of four could be released.
Atlaoui was arrested in 2005 at a factory in a Jakarta suburb where dozens of kilogrammes of drugs were discovered, with Indonesian authorities accusing him of being a "chemist".
A welder from Metz in northeastern France, he has always denied being a drug trafficker, saying that he was installing machinery in what he thought was an acrylic factory.
Atlaoui had left Jakarta for Paris on Tuesday evening on board a KLM flight via Amsterdam.
His return was made possible after an agreement between French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin and his Indonesian counterpart, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, on January 24.
In the agreement, Jakarta said it had decided not to execute Atlaoui and authorised his return on "humanitarian grounds" because he was ill.
Atlaoui was tight-lipped and wore a face mask at a news conference at Jakarta's main airport after he was driven there in a black van from the capital's Salemba prison and handed over to French police officers.
Indonesia has some of the world's toughest drug laws and has executed foreigners in the past.
The Southeast Asian country has in recent weeks released half a dozen high-profile detainees, including a Filipina mother on death row and the last five members of the so-called "Bali Nine" drug ring.
According to the French association Ensemble contre la peine de mort ("Together Against the Death Penalty"), at least four other French citizens are on death row around the world: two in Morocco, one in China, and a woman in Algeria.
Recent Stories
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
More Stories From World
-
Hamas says Trump plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'3 minutes ago
-
Frenchman returns home after Indonesian death row reprieve: airport source3 minutes ago
-
China slams US 'suppression' as trade war deepens3 minutes ago
-
Ukraine say struck Russian oil depot3 minutes ago
-
Philippine House votes to impeach VP Sara Duterte3 minutes ago
-
Swedish police say school killing spree gunman likely shot himself13 minutes ago
-
EU seeks new import fee on e-commerce packages13 minutes ago
-
MotoGP champion Martin taken to hospital after Malaysia crash13 minutes ago
-
French PM set to survive no confidence vote13 minutes ago
-
Oscars frontrunner 'Emilia Perez' suffers awards season crash14 minutes ago
-
Aga Khan, leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies aged 88: foundation23 minutes ago
-
Palestinian leader 'strongly rejects' Trump proposal to take over Gaza24 minutes ago