Frenchman rewarded for lifetime of research into narcolepsy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Emmanuel Mignot is one of the world's leading experts on narcolepsy, a sleep disorder that he finds both "strange" and "fascinating." The French-born Mignot has dedicated his life to studying the causes of narcolepsy and shedding light on one of the great biological mysteries -- sleep.

His discovery of the genetic and molecular causes of the disorder led to his receiving a prestigious Breakthrough prize on Thursday along with Japan's Masashi Yanagisawa, who made related findings around the same time.

Because of their discoveries, new treatments for narcolepsy -- which causes people to suddenly fall asleep -- and other sleep disorders are being developed.

About one in every 2,000 people suffers from narcolepsy. Some may experience catalepsy -- a sudden trance-like state.

"I am quite proud because what I have discovered is making an enormous difference for my patients," Mignot said in a telephone interview with AFP. "It's the best reward that one could receive." The 63-year-old Mignot is a sleep researcher at Stanford University in California.

Thirty years ago, when he was a medical student, Mignot fulfilled his military service requirements in France by coming to Stanford to study a French-made drug that was being used to treat narcolepsy.

At the time, he said, the disease was "virtually unknown" and no one was actively studying it.

He became "completely fascinated." "I told myself it's incredible, this disease, people fall asleep all the time, we have no idea why, and if we could discover the cause we might understand something new about sleep." Stanford was already home to a renowned sleep center and its laboratory housed narcoleptic dogs, which Mignot began studying in an effort to find a genetic cause of the disease.

Genome sequencing was very primitive at that time and "everybody told me I was crazy," said Mignot, who currently has an adopted narcoleptic dog called Watson.

"I thought it would take a few years and it ended up taking 10."In 1999, Mignot found a mutation in the genome of narcoleptic dogs. It was located on membrane receptors in the brain that respond to molecules outside the cell, similar to a lock and a key.