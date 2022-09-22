UrduPoint.com

Frenchman Rewarded For Lifetime Of Research Into Narcolepsy

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Frenchman rewarded for lifetime of research into narcolepsy

Emmanuel Mignot is one of the world's leading experts on narcolepsy, a sleep disorder that he finds both "strange" and "fascinating."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Emmanuel Mignot is one of the world's leading experts on narcolepsy, a sleep disorder that he finds both "strange" and "fascinating." The French-born Mignot has dedicated his life to studying the causes of narcolepsy and shedding light on one of the great biological mysteries -- sleep.

His discovery of the genetic and molecular causes of the disorder led to his receiving a prestigious Breakthrough prize on Thursday along with Japan's Masashi Yanagisawa, who made related findings around the same time.

Because of their discoveries, new treatments for narcolepsy -- which causes people to suddenly fall asleep -- and other sleep disorders are being developed.

About one in every 2,000 people suffers from narcolepsy. Some may experience catalepsy -- a sudden trance-like state.

"I am quite proud because what I have discovered is making an enormous difference for my patients," Mignot said in a telephone interview with AFP. "It's the best reward that one could receive." The 63-year-old Mignot is a sleep researcher at Stanford University in California.

Thirty years ago, when he was a medical student, Mignot fulfilled his military service requirements in France by coming to Stanford to study a French-made drug that was being used to treat narcolepsy.

At the time, he said, the disease was "virtually unknown" and no one was actively studying it.

He became "completely fascinated." "I told myself it's incredible, this disease, people fall asleep all the time, we have no idea why, and if we could discover the cause we might understand something new about sleep." Stanford was already home to a renowned sleep center and its laboratory housed narcoleptic dogs, which Mignot began studying in an effort to find a genetic cause of the disease.

Genome sequencing was very primitive at that time and "everybody told me I was crazy," said Mignot, who currently has an adopted narcoleptic dog called Watson.

"I thought it would take a few years and it ended up taking 10."In 1999, Mignot found a mutation in the genome of narcoleptic dogs. It was located on membrane receptors in the brain that respond to molecules outside the cell, similar to a lock and a key.

Related Topics

World France Student Same Japan May All From Best

Recent Stories

Emirates adds another feather in its cap with Gerr ..

Emirates adds another feather in its cap with Gerry the Goose ‘Fly Better’ c ..

13 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Will Decide on Use of Russian MIR Car ..

Erdogan Says Will Decide on Use of Russian MIR Cards in Turkey After Talks With ..

4 minutes ago
 Indian military, religious aggression biggest thre ..

Indian military, religious aggression biggest threat Kashmiris ever faced: Speak ..

4 minutes ago
 196 dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday

196 dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday

4 minutes ago
 4-member gang of robbers busted

4-member gang of robbers busted

4 minutes ago
 OPC sends 2 truckloads of non-food items to flood ..

OPC sends 2 truckloads of non-food items to flood victims

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.