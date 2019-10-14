UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frenchman Stabbed To Death By Unidentified Attacker In Northern Tunisia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:11 PM

Frenchman Stabbed to Death by Unidentified Attacker in Northern Tunisia - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) A citizen of France was killed on Monday in Tunisia's northern province of Bizerte as a result of an unidentified individual stabbing him with a knife, media reported.

According to the Mosaique FM radio broadcaster, the attacker also stabbed a Tunisian serviceman, who was then transported to a nearby hospital.

No official comments have been made on the situation as of yet, the media outlet said.

Related Topics

France Bizerte Tunisia Media

Recent Stories

VIS Reaffirms ‘AAA’ (Triple A) and ‘A-1+’ ..

56 seconds ago

Report says People of Occupied Kashmir turning to ..

7 minutes ago

Buzdar asked to approach PML-Q Chief Shujjat Hussa ..

35 minutes ago

Russian President arrives in Riyadh

42 minutes ago

Videos made secretly to blackmail Balochistan Univ ..

53 minutes ago

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.