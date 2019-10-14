Frenchman Stabbed to Death by Unidentified Attacker in Northern Tunisia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) A citizen of France was killed on Monday in Tunisia's northern province of Bizerte as a result of an unidentified individual stabbing him with a knife, media reported.

According to the Mosaique FM radio broadcaster, the attacker also stabbed a Tunisian serviceman, who was then transported to a nearby hospital.

No official comments have been made on the situation as of yet, the media outlet said.