Frenchman takes off on flyboard in bid to cross Channel

Sangatte, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A daredevil French inventor Thursday began an attempt to fly across the Channel on a jet-powered "flyboard", an ambitious crossing he sees as following in the footsteps of aviation pioneers.

Franky Zapata, 40, a former jet-skiing champion who designed and built his stand-up flying platform, took off from Sangatte on the northern French coast just outside Calais. He plans to land in Britain around Dover after a 20-minute flight.