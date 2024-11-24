Frenchman Who Sleeps With Alligators Seeks Refuge For Venomous Menagerie
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Couëron, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) His neighbours have cats and dogs, but when 72-year-old Philippe Gillet settles down to watch television there is usually an alligator dozing beside him.
His bungalow in western France is also home to a venomous Gabonese viper, a spitting cobra, a python, alligator turtles that can bite off a finger, tarantulas and scorpions.
When someone unfamiliar enters Gillet's living room, Gator, a two-metre-long (6.5 feet) alligator, growls from under a coffee table.
"Calm down," said Gillet and Gator went back to his snooze near Alli, another dozing alligator.
"When there is a storm he comes to sleep in my bed," said Gillet. "People think I am mad."
Videos of such episodes and other everyday tales of his deadly menagerie of 400 animals have made Gillet a social media star. They also promote his Inf'Faune charity which aims to educate people about the animals he is so passionate about.
Gillet lived in Africa for 20 years, working as a hunting guide. He said he would often catch crocodiles there to keep them away from villages.
Back in France, he became a herpetologist -- a specialist on reptiles and amphibians. He made his base in Coueron,
