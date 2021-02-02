UrduPoint.com
Frenchman Who Stabbed Police Officer With Sword In Nantes Stands Trial On Tuesday - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Frenchman Who Stabbed Police Officer With Sword in Nantes Stands Trial on Tuesday - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) A French national who wounded a police officer with a medieval sword in the city of Nantes in western France over the weekend will be tried on Tuesday, the Le Figaro newspaper reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when a police patrol was deployed to handle a "violet individual" in a marital dispute.

When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they found a drunk man armed with a medieval sword. According to the newspaper, he was also under the influence of drugs.

During his apprehension, one of the policemen was wounded in his thigh and groin and had to be given a 10-day period of temporary incapacity for work. The attacker was taken in police custody.

More Stories From World

