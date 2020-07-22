UrduPoint.com
Frenchmen's Insecurity Levels Up To Record 68% Amid Fears Of Second COVID-19 Wave - Poll

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:04 PM

The level of insecurity among France's citizens has risen to 68 percent in the last six months, hitting a new record amid fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odoxa survey revealed on Wednesday

"68 percent of the French feel insecure: a record level for 4 years and up 10 points in 6 months," the survey stated.

The respondents are most concerned about a second wave of the epidemic (66 percent), daily security (35 percent) and the risk of terrorism (29 percent).

When asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, those surveyed indicated that they "overwhelmingly approve the use of technologies to combat" the virus.

However, 68 percent of French citizens prefer human control, against 31 percent of those who voted for autonomous technologies.

The level of confidence in the government in the face of terrorism threats has grown by one percentage point up to 44 percent since last January. In addition, 29 percent of French citizens believe in the authorities' capability to protect them from daily risks, an increase of 6 points compared to six months ago.

The survey said 93 percent of respondents believe that the protective measures will stay in place for several months.

The survey was conducted from July 6-7 through the internet among 1,002 people aged 18 and older.

