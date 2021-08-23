Frequencies for the OIC Extraordinary Meeting to Discuss Ongoing Situation in Afghanistan

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:31 AM
Find below the frequencies for the extraordinary open-ended meeting of permanent representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the ongoing situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Aug, 2021) Find below the frequencies for the extraordinary open-ended meeting of permanent representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the ongoing situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The meeting will be held at 13:00 (Jeddah time):
Arabsat 5A 30.5E
D/L= 10730 H
S.R= 3.125
DVB-S2 8PSK
FEC= 5/6
1080i