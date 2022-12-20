UrduPoint.com

Frequent Talks With Belarus Needed For Realization Of New Opportunities - Putin

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Frequent Talks With Belarus Needed for Realization of New Opportunities - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that frequent meetings with the Belarusian government were in demand, since many new opportunities were open for Minsk after the exit of foreign companies from the Russian market.

"Frequent meetings are in demand...

There are windows of opportunities opening for Belarus, Belarusian producers," Putin said during a joint press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

He also noted that, last year, trade between countries increased by 30%, which is an unprecedented development, adding that due to the fact that many foreign manufacturers left the Russian market, there could be even more opportunities in the future.

The Russian president also stated that there were a lot of issues that required constant administrative support at high and the highest levels.

