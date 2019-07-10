Fresh Astana-Format Meeting on Syria to Take Place in Kazakhstan on August 1-2 - Bogdanov

A new meeting in Astana format on Syria will be held on August 1-2 in Kazakhstan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) A new meeting in Astana format on Syria will be held on August 1-2 in Kazakhstan Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The date of the meeting has been determined, and an agreement has been reached on it with all interested parties that can take part in this meeting.

It will be held on August 1-2 in [Kazakh capital of] Nur-Sulatan," Bogdanov said.

The diplomat added that the meeting should prepare concrete agreements to be approved by a subsequent summit of the leaders of guarantor states, which will be hosted by Turkey this time.