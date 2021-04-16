UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Batch Of Sputnik V Delivered To Venezuela - Vice President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Fresh Batch of Sputnik V Delivered to Venezuela - Vice President

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Venezuela has received a new shipment of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Delcy Rodriguez, the Venezuelan vice president, said on Thursday.

"Thanks to the strategic alliance between Russia and Venezuela, a new batch of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V has arrived at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia," Rodriguez said in a statement.

According to Health Minister Carlos Alvarado, the new delivery contains the second component of the Russian vaccine, due to be distributed among medical personnel, those over 60, firefighters, civil protection employees, and those delivering oxygen to hospitals.

The minister also noted that no cases of side effects from the Russian vaccine have been documented, which enjoys the confidence of the population.

 

Together with the vaccines, a batch of the Russian medicine Favipiravir has been delivered to Venezuela, which will be used to treat patients infected with the coronavirus.

Russia struck a deal with Venezuela on the supply of 10 million doses of Sputnik V in December 2020. The South American nation received the first batch of shots of the Russian vaccine in February, which allowed the government to initiate its mass vaccination campaign.

Sputnik V has so far been approved for use in 60 countries worldwide. According to the medical journal The Lancet, the drug has 91.6% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. 

Related Topics

Russia Alliance Maiquetia Venezuela February December 2020 From Government Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Condolence meeting held to pay tribute to I.A Rehm ..

1 hour ago

Overseas Pakistanis to get succession certificates ..

1 hour ago

Poll Finds 63% of US Adults Believe Acquittal in F ..

1 hour ago

US Reneges on Deploying Destroyers in Black Sea to ..

2 hours ago

Violence in Nigeria Causes EU Concern Over Humanit ..

2 hours ago

France's Covid-19 deaths pass 100,000: health auth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.