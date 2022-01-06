New bursts of gunfire could be heard Thursday evening in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty as security forces fought to put down unprecedented unrest, an AFP correspondent said

Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :New bursts of gunfire could be heard Thursday evening in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty as security forces fought to put down unprecedented unrest, an AFP correspondent said.

Sounds of gunfire came from the direction of the mayor's office, stormed by protesters on Wednesday, at around 5:30 pm local time (1130 GMT) and again about an hour later.