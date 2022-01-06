UrduPoint.com

Fresh Bursts Of Gunfire Heard In Kazakhstan's Almaty: AFP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Fresh bursts of gunfire heard in Kazakhstan's Almaty: AFP

New bursts of gunfire could be heard Thursday evening in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty as security forces fought to put down unprecedented unrest, an AFP correspondent said

Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :New bursts of gunfire could be heard Thursday evening in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty as security forces fought to put down unprecedented unrest, an AFP correspondent said.

Sounds of gunfire came from the direction of the mayor's office, stormed by protesters on Wednesday, at around 5:30 pm local time (1130 GMT) and again about an hour later.

Related Topics

Almaty Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

29 minutes ago
 Iranian statue of slain commander Soleimani torche ..

Iranian statue of slain commander Soleimani torched

18 seconds ago
 Over 5.88m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5.88m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

21 seconds ago
 Education minister highlights libraries significan ..

Education minister highlights libraries significance for youth development

22 seconds ago
 War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

War of words breaks out after UK statue acquittal

24 seconds ago
 Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawa ..

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawad Hassan Fawad till 24th

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.