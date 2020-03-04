Fresh charge in UK Vietnamese truck deaths case

Another man has been charged in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in the back of a truck in Britain in October, police said Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Another man has been charged in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in the back of a truck in Britain in October, police said Wednesday.

Alexandru-Ovudiu Hanga, 27, from Tilbury in southeast England, is accused of conspiring to smuggle non-EU nationals into the UK, Essex police said in a statement.

The victims, including two 15-year-old boys, were found dead in a refrigeration trailer in the town of Grays on October 23 after having been transported by ferry from Belgium.

They died from lack of oxygen and overheating, according to post-mortem examinations.

The driver of the truck, Maurice Robinson, 25, from Craigavon in Northern Ireland, is awaiting trial on 39 counts of manslaughter.

He admitted conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration at a hearing in November.

A second truck driver from Northern Ireland, Eamonn Harrison, 23, is awaiting extradition from Ireland.

A number of other people have been arrested in the probe.