UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Clashes Between Taliban, Afghan Army Result In Multiple Casualties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Fresh Clashes Between Taliban, Afghan Army Result in Multiple Casualties

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020)  Clashes between the Afghan army and the Taliban in the country's southern province of Kandahar and eastern province of Nangarhar have left at least six insurgents killed and many others injured, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday, citing officials.

"This morning, the Taliban attacked a number of security checkpoints in the Maiwand district [Kandahar province]," Khwaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the 205th Atal Corps, said.

The attack was repelled by the Afghan air force, with the airstrikes killing six Taliban insurgents and injuring three others, according to the military official.

Some of the Taliban's equipment was also destroyed, he added.

In a separate clash in the Zojan Qala area of the Sherzad district of Nangarhar, a clash between the army and insurgents left at least 13 casualties on the Taliban's part, including nine Pakistanis, Attallah Khogyani, the governor's spokesman, said.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Army Governor Kandahar

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme la ..

2 hours ago

Sepoy embraces martyrdom after IED explosion in NW ..

2 hours ago

Two Russian Surveillance Aircraft Conduct Flight A ..

2 hours ago

FM Qureshi urges ARF members to raise voice agains ..

2 hours ago

Greece Steps Up Military Procurement, Army Recruit ..

2 hours ago

Japanese envoy welcomes commencement of Afghan pea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.