Fresh CSTO Summit To Be Held On November 28 In Kyrgyzstan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:28 PM

Fresh CSTO Summit to be Held on November 28 in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The next summit of the heads of states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on November 28, the Kyrgyz president's press service said Thursday.

"The CSTO summit will be held on November 28, 2019 in the city of Bishkek," the press service told Sputnik.

According to the Kyrgyz presidential office, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov discussed preparations for the upcoming summit earlier on Thursday during a meeting in Moscow.

