Fresh Demonstrations As Indonesian Students Die In Legal-reform Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 10:14 PM

Fresh demonstrations as Indonesian students die in legal-reform protests

Fresh protests broke out across Indonesia on Friday as the president ordered a probe into two student deaths during a wave of demonstrations against divisive legal reforms

A 19-year-old engineering student died of blunt-force head injuries during riots that erupted in Kendari city on Sulawesi island Thursday, according to the local hospital director.

A 19-year-old engineering student died of blunt-force head injuries during riots that erupted in Kendari city on Sulawesi island Thursday, according to the local hospital director.

The precise circumstances surrounding his death were not clear.

On Friday, police confirmed that an earlier victim in Kendari was killed by a live bullet, while insisting that officers were not equipped with live ammunition.

President Joko Widodo said he has ordered a probe into the students' deaths, as he faces a key test just weeks before kicking off a second term.

"Since the very start I have instructed the chief of police and his staff not to act excessively," the 58-year-old leader said Friday.

The students' deaths come after days of pitched street battles across the Southeast Asian nation that have left hundreds injured and sparked calls for a probe into allegations of police brutality.

On Friday, police fired tear gas as demonstrations erupted in Makassar on Sulawesi and Medan in Sumatra.

More Stories From World

