Fresh FOM Poll Says 55% Of Russians Trust President Putin

Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:37 PM

Fifty-five percent of Russians say that they trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Fifty-five percent of Russians say that they trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

A week ago, the number was 56 percent.

Thirty-four percent, however, revealed that they feel distrust toward the president. Eleven percent were unable to give a definitive reply.

Fifty-eight percent approved of Putin's performance in office, while 27 percent disagreed. Another 15 percent could not say for sure.

As for the government's performance, 37 percent of Russians assess it rather good than bad, but 46 percent feel the opposite. A further 17 percent could not say for sure.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's approval rating stands at 44 percent, with 19 percent of voters disapproving of his performance and 37 percent having no opinion on the matter.

If elections to the Russian parliament's lower house were held this Sunday, 30 percent would vote for the ruling United Russia party, another 11 percent for the Communist Party, 11 percent for the Liberal Democratic Party, 5 percent for the Fair Russia party and 14 percent for another political force. Nine percent would not go to the polls.

The poll was conducted from August 7-9 among 4,000 Russian adults via telephone interviews. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

