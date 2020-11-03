UrduPoint.com
Fresh Gallup Poll Finds US Voters More Satisfied With Biden Than Trump Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) More than half of US voters have been satisfied with the way Democrat candidate Joe Biden's presidential election campaign has been conducted, placing him slightly ahead of incumbent Donald Trump, a fresh Gallup poll published on Tuesday found.

"A majority of Americans, 56%, at the tail end of the 2020 campaign report being satisfied with the way Joe Biden's campaign has been conducted, while 46% say the same about President Donald Trump's campaign," the pollster said in a press release.

Despite being behind Biden in the poll, the ratings for Trump's 2020 campaign are significantly higher than four years ago, when just 29 percent of voters said they were satisfied with the way his campaign was run. This figure was the worst recorded by Gallup over the preceding six election campaigns.

Biden's campaign has received better ratings than Hilary Clinton's campaign in 2016, the pollster said.

Four years ago, 50 percent of US voters expressed satisfaction with how Clinton's campaign was managed.

The pollster also found that 90 percent of Republicans and Democrats were satisfied with the campaign of their own party's candidate. For Trump, this is a marked increase from the 51 percent satisfaction registered by Republicans for his 2016 campaign, the pollster said.

Polling stations have already opened in many US states on Tuesday as voters head to the ballot boxes to vote for their next president.

A Sputnik correspondent who cast their ballot in the state of Virginia on Tuesday morning said that the voting process appeared to be well organized, adding that there were no long lines as less than 50 people were present to cast their vote at that time.

Over 35 million voters turned out in-person to cast their ballot during the early voting process, leading to long lines at many polling stations.

More Stories From World

