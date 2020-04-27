Fresh Israeli missile strikes kill 3 civilians in Syria: state news agency

Three civilians were killed and four others wounded on Monday during fresh Israeli missile strikes in the countryside of Syria's capital Damascus, state news agency SANA reported

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Three civilians were killed and four others wounded on Monday during fresh Israeli missile strikes in the countryside of Syria's capital Damascus, state news agency SANA reported.

The four, including a child, were wounded when shrapnel from Israeli missiles fell on houses in Hajjira and Adliyeh in Damascus' countryside, SANA said.

The Israeli missiles were fired from inside the Lebanese airspace at dawn, it added.

Most of the missiles were intercepted by the Syrian air defenses before reaching their targets, the report said.

Israel has carried out dozens of missile attacks during the Syrian war against what it claims are Iranian positions in the country.