Fresh Israeli Strikes Hit South Beirut
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Official Lebanese media reported Israeli strikes on south Beirut Sunday shortly after calls by Israel's army for residents to evacuate the Hezbollah stronghold -- repeatedly bombarded for several days.
"Enemy warplanes launched two strikes on the southern suburbs, the first targeted the Saint Therese area, and the second targeted the Burj al-Barajneh area," Lebanon's National news Agency said.
An AFP correspondent said her windows shook after one of the strikes and another heard loud explosions.
AFP live video footage captured three strikes, one of them triggering a big explosion with flaming flares shooting out as thick black smoke billowed.
In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the southern suburbs were hit by more than 30 strikes, the NNA said, in one of the most intense barrages yet.
Lebanon's Hezbollah movement and its foe Israel have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire for nearly a year in fallout from the Gaza war.
But since September 23, Israel has launched devastating air strikes on targets in Lebanon that have killed more than 1,110 people and forced more than one million to flee their homes.
Israel last week killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in south Beirut, a densely populated area before residents fled Israel's intensifying bombardment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From World
-
'Yes' vote prevails in Kazakhstan nuclear plant vote: TV3 minutes ago
-
Mourners pay tribute to latest victims of deadly Channel crossing3 minutes ago
-
Saudi king to undergo medical tests for lung infection: royal court3 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes hit central Syria army positions: defence ministry1 hour ago
-
Commemorations begin for anniversary of attack on Israel1 hour ago
-
Over 814 mosques destroyed during Israeli war on Gaza, as UN chief appeals for peace1 hour ago
-
India maintain Pakistan stranglehold as Windies cruise at Women's T20 World Cup1 hour ago
-
Tunisia voting ends as Saied eyes re-election with critics behind bars2 hours ago
-
Florida braces for Milton, FEMA head slams 'dangerous' Helene misinformation2 hours ago
-
Drowned by hurricane, remote N.Carolina towns now struggle for water2 hours ago
-
West Indies cruise to T20 World Cup win over Scotland2 hours ago
-
Macron to Netanyahu: France committed to Israel's security2 hours ago