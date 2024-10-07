Fresh Israeli Strikes Hit South Beirut
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Official Lebanese media reported four Israeli strikes on south Beirut Sunday, shortly after calls by Israel's army for residents to evacuate the Hezbollah stronghold -- bombarded for several days.
"Enemy warplanes launched two strikes on the southern suburbs, the first targeted the Saint Therese area, and the second targeted the Burj al-Barajneh area," Lebanon's National news Agency said.
The NNA later reported two additional strikes, including one it described as "violent".
One AFP correspondent said her windows shook after one of the strikes, while another heard loud explosions.
AFP live video footage captured four strikes, two of them triggering big explosions with flaming flares shooting out of thick black smoke.
Earlier Sunday evening, Israel military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued an "urgent warning to the residents of the southern suburb of Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath" to leave these areas.
"You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, and the IDF (Israeli military) will operate against them in the near future," he added in a statement on X.
In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the southern suburbs were hit by more than 30 strikes, the NNA said, in one of the most intense barrages yet.
Lebanon's Hezbollah movement and its foe Israel have been exchanging near-daily cross-border fire for nearly a year in fallout from the Gaza war.
But since September 23, Israel has launched devastating air strikes on targets in Lebanon that have killed more than 1,110 people and forced more than one million to flee their homes.
Israel last week killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in south Beirut, a densely populated area before residents fled Israel's intensifying bombardment.
