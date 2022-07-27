UrduPoint.com

Fresh Nationwide Rail Strikes Hit UK

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Fresh nationwide rail strikes hit UK

Around 40,000 British railway workers staged a walkout on Wednesday, a month after the largest strike in 30 years as the UK battles its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Around 40,000 British railway workers staged a walkout on Wednesday, a month after the largest strike in 30 years as the UK battles its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

The nationwide walkout over pay and conditions brought the rail network to a virtual standstill with only one in five training running and caused major disruption to rush-hour commuters as many simply stayed at home.

With inflation at a 40-year high and set to worsen, the cost-of-living crisis presents a major challenge to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who are vying to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a leadership contest.

London Underground trains and buses ran as normal, but Eurostar reduced the number of trains though the Channel Tunnel as a knock-on effect, despite its staff not joining the walkout.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT rail union, argues strikes are necessary as wages have failed to keep pace with UK inflation, currently at 9.4 percent and on course to keep rising.

"Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new," he said.

Wednesday's 24-hour strike came after RMT staged a three-day walkout last month, also virtually paralysing the rail network.

"The government need to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us," said Lynch.

The government urged union bosses and train operators to resolve the dispute.

"They don't need to speak to ministers to resolve this because their employers are the people who have the mandate to negotiate this," Transport Minister Grant Shapps told Sky news.

"This is just... trying to distract attention," he added.

The opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer demoted a senior MP, Sam Tarry, for joining a picket line in defiance of his instructions, after the politician posted about his participation on social media.

The London MP was sacked from his frontbench role with responsibility for transport after Starmer said that the party's role was to try to resolve the dispute, not to go on picket lines.

Services were expected to resume early Thursday.

The Aslef trade union, which represents train drivers, announced a fresh strike for August 13.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Social Media London United Kingdom Turkish Lira August From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition Labour

Recent Stories

Abdul Sattar Jatoi assumes charge as Director Admn ..

Abdul Sattar Jatoi assumes charge as Director Admn Liaquat University Hospital

16 seconds ago
 LIV Golf expanding to 14 events in 2023: official

LIV Golf expanding to 14 events in 2023: official

17 seconds ago
 Biden celebrates getting over Covid with return to ..

Biden celebrates getting over Covid with return to Oval Office

19 seconds ago
 Scotland v New Zealand 1st T20 scores

Scotland v New Zealand 1st T20 scores

21 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi takes notice ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi takes notice of an attack on the PTI worke ..

10 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet endorsed decisions of the Economic ..

Federal cabinet endorsed decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee of the ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.