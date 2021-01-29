Fresh Poll Shows 53% of Russian Citizens Have Confidence in President Putin

UrduPoint.com
More than half of Russian citizens 53 percent trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) More than half of Russian citizens 53 percent trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation showed on Friday.

According to the findings, 35 percent of respondents said they do not have confidence in the president, while�another 12 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

When asked about their approval of the president's work, 60 percent of Russians approved of Putin's job performance, while 26 percent felt the opposite. The remaining 14 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

The survey was conducted from January 22-24 among 1,050 adults in 53 Russian regions. The margin of error does not exceed 3.6 percent.

