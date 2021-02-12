Fresh Poll Shows 54% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) More than half of Russian citizens ” 54 percent ” have confidence in President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation showed on Friday.

According to the findings, 34 percent of respondents said they do not trust the president, while another 12 percent were unable to give a definite reply.

When asked about their approval of the president's work, 58 percent of Russians approved of Putin's job performance, while 28 percent held the opposite view. The remaining 14 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

The survey was conducted from February 5-7 among 3,000 adults in 73 Russian regions. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.