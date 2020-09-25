UrduPoint.com
Fresh Poll Shows 57% Of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:48 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 57 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 57 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The percentage has decreased by one point from a similar survey conducted by FOM a week ago.

According to the findings, 30 percent of respondents feel distrust toward the president, while another 12 percent were not able to give a definite answer.

In addition, 61 percent approved of Putin's performance in office, while 23 percent disagreed. Another 15 percent were unsure.

The survey was conducted by telephone from September 18-20 among 4,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

