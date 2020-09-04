Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The percentage has held steady from a similar survey conducted by FOM last week.

According to the findings, 31 percent of respondents feel distrust toward the president, while another 11 percent were not able to give a definite answer.

In addition, 60 percent approved of Putin's performance in office, while 26 percent disagreed. Another 14 percent were unsure.

The survey was conducted by telephone from August 21-23 among 4,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.