Fresh Poll Shows 58% Of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The percentage has held steady from a similar survey conducted by FOM last week.

According to the findings, 31 percent of respondents feel distrust toward the president, while another 11 percent were not able to give a definite answer.

In addition, 60 percent approved of Putin's performance in office, while 26 percent disagreed.

Another 14 percent were unsure.

The survey was conducted by telephone from August 21-23 among 4,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.

A separate survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed that 67.4 percent of Russians trust the president. At the same time, 28.1 percent feel the opposite.

The VTsIOM survey was conducted from August 24-30 among 1,600 Russian adults by phone with a margin of error within 1 percent.

