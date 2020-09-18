Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The percentage has held steady from a similar survey conducted by FOM two weeks ago.

According to the findings, 29 percent of respondents feel distrust toward the president, while another 13 percent were not able to give a definite answer.

In addition, 62 percent approved of Putin's performance in office, while 23 percent disagreed. Another 15 percent were unsure.

The survey was conducted by telephone from September 11-13 among 4,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.