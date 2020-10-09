Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently trusted by 58 percent of the country's citizens, a fresh poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The percentage has increased by one point from a similar survey conducted by FOM two weeks ago.

According to the findings, 29 percent of respondents feel distrust toward the president, while another 12 percent were not able to give a definite answer.

In addition, 61 percent approved of Putin's performance in office, while 24 percent disagreed. Another 15 percent were unsure.

The survey was conducted by telephone on October 2 among 4,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 1.9 percent.