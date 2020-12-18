Fresh Poll Shows 58% of Russians Have Confidence in President Putin

More than a half of Russian citizens 58 percent trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) More than a half of Russian citizens 58 percent trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll conducted by Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The share of respondents who said they do not trust the president is about 31 percent, while� another 12 percent was unable to give a definite reply.

When asked about their approval of the president's work, 61 percent of respondents approved of Putin's job performance, while 24 percent felt the opposite. Another 15 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

The survey was conducted from December 11-13 among 4,000 adults over telephone. The margin of error does not exceed 1,9 percent.