UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Poll Shows Less Than Half Of UK Citizens See Country As Force For Good In World

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:13 PM

Fresh Poll Shows Less Than Half of UK Citizens See Country as Force for Good in World

Less than half of Britons believe that the UK is a force for good in the world, a fresh poll produced by Ipsos Mori has found, adding that the proportion of people supporting this statement has fallen significantly over the past 17 months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Less than half of Britons believe that the UK is a force for good in the world, a fresh poll produced by Ipsos Mori has found, adding that the proportion of people supporting this statement has fallen significantly over the past 17 months.

The poll, which was conducted for the EU-UK Forum initiative, found that 49 percent of Britons believe that the UK is a force for good in the world, down 10 percentage points from a survey conducted in April 2019.

Despite this, 41 percent of respondents also said that the UK should continue to "punch above its weight" in world affairs, compared to 24 percent against.

"More broadly, while concerns are growing about Britain's role in the world, still only a minority want to see us step back from the global stage," Ipsos Mori's managing director of public affairs, Kelly Beaver, said in a press release accompanying the poll.

Additionally, 38 percent of respondents said that the UK should "stop pretending" that it is an important power in the world, a rise of five percentage points.

The poll also found that those who voted Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum are more likely to be positive about the UK's role in the world.

Tensions with the European Union have risen over recent months amid deadlocked trade negotiations, and just 39 percent of UK citizens now believe that London and Brussels are likely to forge a close relationship, down from 52 percent in April 2019, the poll found.

The poll consulted 1,068 UK adults aged 16-75 from September 10-14.

The ninth round of crunch trade negotiations between the UK and the EU is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Related Topics

World Minority European Union Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit April September 2016 2019 From Weight

Recent Stories

PSL franchises issues joint-statement against PCB ..

9 minutes ago

Armenian Ambassador Calls for OSCE Involvement in ..

6 minutes ago

DC warns strict action against violation of dengue ..

6 minutes ago

Australia tennis chief says competing during quara ..

6 minutes ago

Yerevan Will Not Seek CSTO Assistance Amid Tension ..

10 minutes ago

Saudi Coalition Welcomes Yemen's Prisoner Swap Und ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.