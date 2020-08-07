Fresh Poll Shows Nearly 65% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Nearly 65 percent of Russian citizens have said that they trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the poll, 64.9 percent of respondents expressed trust in the Russian president, compared to 31.

3 percent who said they distrust the leader.

Additionally, 60 percent of respondents chose Putin from a list of politicians whose political performance they approved, VTsIOM found.

The survey was conducted from July 27 to August 2, with 1,600 individuals over the age of 18 being polled daily by phone. The margin of error of the poll was no higher than one percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.