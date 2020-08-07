UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Poll Shows Nearly 65% Of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:34 PM

Fresh Poll Shows Nearly 65% of Russian Citizens Trust President Putin

Nearly 65 percent of Russian citizens have said that they trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) revealed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Nearly 65 percent of Russian citizens have said that they trust President Vladimir Putin, a fresh poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Centre (VTsIOM) revealed on Friday.

According to the poll, 64.9 percent of respondents expressed trust in the Russian president, compared to 31.

3 percent who said they distrust the leader.

Additionally, 60 percent of respondents chose Putin from a list of politicians whose political performance they approved, VTsIOM found.

The survey was conducted from July 27 to August 2, with 1,600 individuals over the age of 18 being polled daily by phone. The margin of error of the poll was no higher than one percent, meeting a confidence interval of 95 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin July August From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Norwegian cruise line executive suspended after vi ..

2 minutes ago

Ineos and Jumbo exchange fire at Tour de l'Ain

2 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

2 minutes ago

Vice Chairman PTI Sports & Culture demands of voti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.