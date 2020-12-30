Fresh Poll Shows President Zelenskyy Distrusted by 60% of Ukrainians

Fewer than a third of Ukrainian citizens say they trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while around 60 percent said they do not, a fresh poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) found

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Fewer than a third of Ukrainian citizens say they trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while around 60 percent said they do not, a fresh poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) found.

This echoes a similar poll conducted earlier in the month by the Ukrainian pollster Rating Group which found 56 percent of respondents harbored distrust towards Zelenskyy against 41 percent.

The KIIS found that a full 59.6 percent of respondents did not trust the president while 32.8 expressed trust. Just 0.3 percent found it difficult to answer and 7.4 said they didn't know.

Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal posted an even more dismal showing, with just 8.7 percent of Ukrainian respondents trusting him while 50.6 percent distrustful and nearly 30 percent having difficulty responding.

Parliamentary Speaker Dmytro Razumkov, meanwhile, garnered a lukewarm 29.2 of trustful respondents, 36.5 distrustful with over 34 percent not knowing.

According to the Institute, the poll was conducted between December 17 and 23 with 1,200 respondents from all regions of Ukraine except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error is 2.9 percent.

Zelenskyy was elected in April 2019 after securing the popular vote on promises to tackle corruption and bring peace to the country's beleaguered east. He has since been mired in a drawn-out standoff with the country's judiciary while the issues plaguing the Ukrainians have by and large remained unaddressed. At the same time, Zelenskyy's participation in the Normandy Four summit in Paris, alongside the leaders of Russia, Germany and France, has helped bring calm to the wantaway Donbas region.