Fresh protests in Georgia after PM vows to 'eradicate' opposition

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Thousands of people rallied across Georgia on Thursday for a second week of pro-EU protests, after the prime minister threatened to "eradicate" the country's "liberal-fascist" opposition.

Tbilisi has been rocked by turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party, which critics accuse of creeping authoritarianism and leading the country back towards Russia, claimed victory in a disputed election in October.

The government said last Thursday that it would suspend EU membership talks until 2028, sparking a fresh wave of demonstrations that have been met with a heavy-handed response from authorities.

As protestors took to the streets for the eighth consecutive night, there was no clear way out of the crisis, with the government escalating its feud with the opposition and demonstrations reported in several cities.

In the capital, Tbilisi, turnout was lower than in the previous days but while some worried the movement might be losing steam, most of those in attendance were upbeat.

"This government has to change as they just don't care about us, about future generations," said Mano, a 23-year-old who declined to give her full name and was among thousands that gathered outside parliament.

As on previous nights, some demonstrators banged on the metal barriers blocking the parliament's entrance, waved EU flags and loudly blew horns and whistles.

Some held signs reading "your repression will finish you" as a green laser beam projected a hand in a v-for-victory sign on the building facade, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Ucha, a 42-year-old doctor who also gave only his first name, said it was normal for numbers to dwindle -- noting he had not seen his children in a week, having come to protest every day after work.

"Of course, we are a little bit tired," he said. "We need a little rest, and then we will be back again." Others said they expected numbers to pick up again at the weekend.

Protests were also held in cities including Batumi, Zugdidi, and Kutaisi, local media reported.

Video footage shared on social media showed a teenager in the latter city lying on the ground, semi-conscious, as protesters accused the police of using excessive force against him.

The interior ministry said five people were arrested in Tbilisi and Kutaisi's Imereti region.