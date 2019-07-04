UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Protests Over Disputed Elections In Malawi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Fresh protests over disputed elections in Malawi

Thousands of people gathered in the Malawian capital Lilongwe on Thursday to demonstrate against the re-election of President Peter Mutharika, which protestors say was due to fraud

Lilongwe, Malawi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Thousands of people gathered in the Malawian capital Lilongwe on Thursday to demonstrate against the re-election of President Peter Mutharika, which protestors say was due to fraud.

About 3,500 marchers headed towards parliament where a two-day vigil is planned against the result of the May 21 presidential vote.

Many shops were closed and police were heavily deployed, AFP journalists saw.

In Blantyre, the financial capital, protesters said they had been attacked and forced to disperse by people wearing T-shirts showing support for the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP).

Gift Trapence, of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition which organised the protests, accused DPP "thugs" of inciting violence.

"We are undeterred because we know that this is an attempt to distract us," Trapence said. "We have since taken up this issue with the police." The planned two-day protest follows a string of demonstrations which have often been broken up by police firing tear gas.

The election was marred by allegations of fraud, including that many results sheets were altered using typewriter correction fluid.

The two main opposition parties have challenged the vote outcome in the court.

President Mutharika, leader of the DPP, held onto power by narrowly defeating Lazarus Chakwera of the MCP in the presidential vote.

Related Topics

Election Firing Protest Police Parliament Vote Blantyre Lilongwe May Gas Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Artists battle expulsion as rents rise in booming ..

2 minutes ago

People demand to establish evening courts for spee ..

2 minutes ago

Gibraltar Detained Syria-Bound Oil Tanker at US Re ..

2 minutes ago

PTI constitutes a 21-member Core Committee

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issues performance report of June

1 second ago

ATC adjourns blasphemous content sharing case hear ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.