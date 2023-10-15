Open Menu

Fresh Quake Kills 1, Injures 35 In W.Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A new tremor killed one person and injured 35 others in west Afghanistan's Herat province on Sunday, a statement of the provincial government said.

"As a result of the earthquake, which rocked Herat at 8:06 a.m. local time today, one person was killed and 35 injured persons have been shifted to hospital," the statement confirmed.

The number of casualties could go up, the statement further said.

Locals also said that two tremors in a short span of minutes rocked Herat and its vicinity Sunday morning.

Two deadly quakes, each with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, followed by several aftershocks, rocked west Afghanistan with an epicenter in the Zindajan district of Herat province on Oct. 7, leaving over 2,000 dead and thousands more injured.

Since Oct. 7, Herat has been experiencing a series of tremors, forcing locals to stay and sleep on the public ground to escape possible devastating aftershocks.

