Fresh rallies in Georgia after PM said 'won battle' with pro-EU protesters

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Thousands of defiant pro-EU protesters in Georgia staged a fresh rally Friday after the prime minister claimed victory in a "battle" against the opposition amid a deepening post-electoral crisis.

Tbilisi has been engulfed in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party -- accused by critics of creeping authoritarianism and steering the country back towards Russia -- declared that it had won a disputed October 26 election.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets to protest against alleged electoral fraud and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's shock announcement last week that Georgia would not hold talks on European Union membership until 2028 sparked a fresh wave of mass protests across the country.

Police have deployed tear gas and water cannon against pro-EU protests in Tbilisi and hundreds of arrests have been made, triggering outrage at home and mounting international condemnation.

Several thousand people blocked the street outside parliament for a ninth consecutive night on Friday, with some blowing whistles and others setting off firecrackers.

The crowd was smaller than on previous nights and the mood quieter, but protesters rejected claims the movement was dying out.

"We are fighting for our freedom," said Nana, 18, a medical student, wrapped in an EU flag, accompanied by a friend in a matching Georgian flag. "We are not going to give up."

Earlier on Friday Prime Minister Kobakhidze hailed his security forces for "successfully neutralising the protesters' capacity for violence".

"We have won an important battle against liberal fascism in our country," he told a news conference, using language reminiscent of how the Kremlin in Russia targets its political opponents.

"But the fight is not over. Liberal fascism in Georgia must be defeated entirely, and work towards this goal will continue," Kobakhidze said.

He repeated an earlier threat to "complete the process of neutralising the radical opposition".

- Expected escalation -

With both sides ruling out a compromise, there appeared to be no clear route out of the crisis.

The leader of the opposition Lelo party, Mamuka Khazaradze, said the ruling party "no longer has the strength or resources to stand against the people".

The government "has resorted to arresting young activists and political opponents out of fear of relentless public protests and growing civil disobedience by public servants", he told AFP.

"Victory is within reach, and the regime is already beginning to crumble."

The interior ministry announced fresh arrests Friday, saying police had detained three individuals for "participating in group violence," punishable by up to nine years' jail.

Masked police have raided several opposition party offices and arrested opposition leaders earlier this week, while around 300 people have been detained at rallies.

On Friday, the leader of the opposition Akhali party, Nika Gvaramia, was sentenced to 12 days in prison while Alexandre Elisashvili, leader of the Strong Georgia opposition group, was remanded in custody for two months of pretrial detention.

More trouble is expected after December 14, when Georgian Dream lawmakers are to elect a loyalist to succeed pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili, who has vowed not to step down until the parliamentary polls are re-run.

Thousands have also staged anti-government rallies in the second city of Batumi on the Black Sea coast.

Local media has also reported protests across the country, including in the cities of Kutaisi, Zugdidi, Rustavi and Telavi.

- 'Torture' allegations -

Critics of Georgian Dream are enraged by what they call its betrayal of Tbilisi's bid for EU membership, enshrined in the constitution and supported by around 80 percent of the population.

Several ambassadors, a deputy foreign minister, and other officials have resigned over the suspension of EU talks.

Georgian Dream, in power for more than a decade, has advanced controversial legislation in recent years, targeting civil society and independent media and curbing LGBTQ rights.

Brussels warned such policies were incompatible with EU membership, while domestic critics accuse the government of copying Russia's playbook.

The United States is among the Western countries to have denounced the crackdown on protests and Georgia's own rights ombudsman Levan Ioseliani has accused the police of "torture" against those arrested.

He said 191 detained protesters had reported mistreatment in custody, with 138 showing visible injuries.

In a fresh warning, the prime minister on Friday said the police's "ability to respond to revolutionary attempts remains inexhaustible".

