Fresh Review By Russian Foreign Ministry Says Moscow-London Relations In Deep Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The relations between Russia and the United Kingdom are in a deep crisis over the continuation of tough sanctions pressure on Russia, according to a review of Russia's foreign policy in 2020, published by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

"The political relations with the UK remain in the state of a deep crisis due to the continuation of tough pressure, including sanctions, on Russia by this state," the review read.

At the same time, the UK was among Russia's important foreign economic partners, the review added, noting that bilateral trade increased by 53.

6 percent over 2020 and amounted to $26.5 billion. The countries also maintained cultural and humanitarian contacts.

In early March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian Russkaya Mysl magazine that the bilateral relations remained at the "freezing point," as in recent years, London had maintained a tough anti-Russia policy, with consistently increasing sanctions pressure. Lavrov recalled that the UK slapped sanctions on Russian officials and organizations three times over just one year that passed since Brexit.

