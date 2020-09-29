UrduPoint.com
Fresh Round Of Intra-Libyan Talks To Start In Morocco Late On Tuesday - Eastern Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:56 PM

The second round of intra-Libya talks will start later on Tuesday in Morocco's Bouznika, and delegations from the Libyan High Council of State, linked to the western-based government, and the eastern-based House of Representatives have already arrived and are preparing to negotiate, the Libyan ambassador to Morocco, who represents the country's eastern-based administration, told Sputnik

The first round of negotiations between the two rival Libyan sides - the western-based UN-backed Government of National Accord and the eastern authorities - took place in early September.

According to a final statement, delegations representing the two parties have reached a consensus on the allotment of government positions and also agreed to meet again at end of the month.

"Delegations of the High Council of State and the House of Representatives have arrived in Morocco and are preparing to hold negotiations that are expected to end with the signing of agreements reached during the first round of intra-Libyan talks," Abdul Majeed Saif Al-Nasser said.

"Counselor Aguila Saleh may attend the signing of a final deal on Thursday if there is a progress in the negotiations," the ambassador added.

