UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fresh Round Of UK-EU Negotiations On Future Relations To Start In Brussels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Fresh Round of UK-EU Negotiations on Future Relations to Start in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The seventh round of the negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on their future relationship will start in Brussels on Monday.

The round will last until August 21 and is set to resolve the remaining outstanding issues that prevent the sides from reaching a final agreement.

The UK pulled out of the bloc on January 31, completing a process triggered by the Brexit referendum in June 2016. Until December 31, the country is set to renegotiate a range of agreements both with the EU and other partners to ensure beneficial trade and cooperation after the transition period ends.

Related Topics

European Union Brussels United Kingdom Brexit January June August December 2016 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 August 2020

39 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed on pe ..

10 hours ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE capital m ..

11 hours ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys balli ..

12 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes data e- ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.