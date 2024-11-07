Fresh Strikes On South Beirut After Israeli Evacuation Warnings: AFPTV
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) AFP footage showed strikes hitting south Beirut Thursday about an hour after the Israeli army called for residents of the Hezbollah bastion to leave, including from a location near Lebanon's international airport.
AFP footage showed several plumes of smoke rising above south Beirut, with AFP journalists in the Lebanese capital hearing loud bangs.
Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee had urged residents of four south Beirut neighbourhoods to evacuate, posting maps on social media that included an area near the Beirut airport.
On Wednesday, nine Israeli strikes hit south Beirut, Lebanese state media said.
Recent Stories
Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
More Stories From World
-
Man City's Ortega receives first Germany call-up10 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP attends launching ceremony of "Bahrain’s Hope Network" for youth empowerment20 minutes ago
-
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest20 minutes ago
-
Bolivia demonstrators announce 72-hour suspension of blockades30 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro hails 'new beginning' with US after Trump victory30 minutes ago
-
Biden to address Americans after Trump storms back30 minutes ago
-
Biden's legacy in ruins after Trump triumph30 minutes ago
-
Man City's Ortega receives first Germany call-up50 minutes ago
-
'Crucial moment' for Mozambique, opposition leader tells AFP1 hour ago
-
Harris gives defiant concession speech after stunning Trump win1 hour ago
-
Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media2 hours ago
-
US pollsters underestimate Trump support -- again2 hours ago