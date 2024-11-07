Open Menu

Fresh Strikes On South Beirut After Israeli Evacuation Warnings: AFPTV

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM



Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) AFP footage showed strikes hitting south Beirut Thursday about an hour after the Israeli army called for residents of the Hezbollah bastion to leave, including from a location near Lebanon's international airport.

AFP footage showed several plumes of smoke rising above south Beirut, with AFP journalists in the Lebanese capital hearing loud bangs.

Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee had urged residents of four south Beirut neighbourhoods to evacuate, posting maps on social media that included an area near the Beirut airport.

On Wednesday, nine Israeli strikes hit south Beirut, Lebanese state media said.

