Fresh US Intelligence Data Suggests Russian Efforts to Meddle in 2022 Election - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden is getting regular intelligence reports which claim that Russia is attempting to interfere in 2022 US midterm elections, CNN reported citing current and former officials familiar with the matter.

According to the outlet, Moscow's strategy is evolving and is becoming more sophisticated than the one it used in the 2016 election. Russian operatives are allegedly trying to promote debate in the US over vaccines and face masks, the sources said, adding without elaboration, that the upcoming vote is not the only target.

In late July, Biden warned of a possible threat of war with Russia stemming from cyberattacks and claimed that Russia was already meddling in next year's midterm elections in the United States during remarks to the US national intelligence community.

In March, the US intelligence community accused Russia of interfering in the 2020 US election. The Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement that the accusations are groundless and that no facts or concrete evidence have been provided to support those claims.

A US intelligence report on foreign threats to the 2020 elections claims that Putin authorized efforts to undermine the then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden.