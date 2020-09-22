UrduPoint.com
Freshwater Reserves In Israel Recover For 1st Time In 23 Years - Water Resources Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The level of water in the majority of water sources in Israel, primarily in Lake Kinneret, is above the so-called green lines for the first time in 23 years, which indicates the recovery of freshwater supplies, the Ministry of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources said on Tuesday.

"After two exceptional [in terms of precipitation] winters and proper water management, for the first time in 23 years (since 1997), most of Israel's natural water sources are above the 'green lines' [the recommended level of water at the end of a hydrological year]," the ministry said.

Lake Kinneret ” the country's largest source of freshwater ”  has recovered significantly over the past two years, the press release said.

Until the beginning of the XXI century, Lake Kinneret was the main source of drinking water in Israel. As of now, it is mainly used by nearby settlements and supplies small amounts of water to neighboring Jordan. Over recent decades, experts have noted a constant decline in its level, which has forced the authorities to develop a project for injecting desalinated seawater into the lake from new plants that were planned to be built in the next decade.

