Friday Marks 11 Straight Days of Record Breaking Gas Prices in US - McConnell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The United States has experienced 11 straight days of record-breaking fuel prices that is putting a significant financial strain on the daily lives of Americans, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday.

"Today marks 11 straight days of record-breaking gas prices," McConnell wrote on Twitter.

Americans are paying 88% more for gasoline than it cost when President Biden Joe took office on January 2021, McConnell added.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States costs $4.59, according to the American automobile Association, marking the eleventh straight day the national average price has hit a new all-time record high.

The average national price for a gallon of regular gasoline the week of January 19, 2021, the last week of the Trump administration, was $2.38, according to the US Energy Information Administration.