UrduPoint.com

Friday Marks 11 Straight Days Of Record Breaking Gas Prices In US - McConnell

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Friday Marks 11 Straight Days of Record Breaking Gas Prices in US - McConnell

The United States has experienced 11 straight days of record-breaking fuel prices that is putting a significant financial strain on the daily lives of Americans, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The United States has experienced 11 straight days of record-breaking fuel prices that is putting a significant financial strain on the daily lives of Americans, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday.

"Today marks 11 straight days of record-breaking gas prices," McConnell wrote on Twitter.

Americans are paying 88% more for gasoline than it cost when President Biden Joe took office on January 2021, McConnell added.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States costs $4.59, according to the American automobile Association, marking the eleventh straight day the national average price has hit a new all-time record high.

The average national price for a gallon of regular gasoline the week of January 19, 2021, the last week of the Trump administration, was $2.38, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Related Topics

Senate Minority Twitter Trump Price United States January Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Leclerc on top in Spain practice as Mercedes show ..

Leclerc on top in Spain practice as Mercedes show signs of life

5 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan establishes 20,159 ..

Election Commission of Pakistan establishes 20,159 display centres to verify pro ..

7 seconds ago
 Man accused of raping divorced woman arrested

Man accused of raping divorced woman arrested

8 seconds ago
 State Bank of Pakistan to announce M.P on May 23

State Bank of Pakistan to announce M.P on May 23

10 seconds ago
 WHO Says Aware of 37 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

WHO Says Aware of 37 Confirmed Monkeypox Cases

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister urges business community to focus o ..

Prime Minister urges business community to focus on growth of export-oriented se ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.