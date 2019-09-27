Fridays for Future Environmental Protests to Take Place Across Italy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Fridays for Future protests organized by environmental activists will be held on Friday in some 100 Italian cities, including Rome, Milan, Naples, Bologna and Bari.

The demonstrations will be held within the Climate Action Week.

Similar events will also take place in about 150 countries worldwide.

Fridays for Future initiative started in 2018 following the call by young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who protested against the lack of climate action in front of the Swedish parliament every day for three weeks during school hours.