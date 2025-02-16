Open Menu

Friedrich Merz: Conservative On Verge Of German Chancellery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Friedrich Merz: conservative on verge of German chancellery

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Friedrich Merz, the man expected to become Germany's next chancellor, has vowed to rule Europe's top economy by returning to his Christian Democrats' conservative roots, help business and crack down on immigration.

A long-time CDU party rival of centrist ex-chancellor Angela Merkel, Merz has attacked her open-door migrant policy and drawn her ire for accepting support from the far-right AfD on the flashpoint issue in parliament.

At age 69, trained lawyer Merz boasts a strong business background -- including at investment fund BlackRock and on many corporate boards, which made him a millionaire -- but has never held a government leadership post.

Nonetheless, the combative orator seeks to project a statesman-like persona and has voiced confidence he can deal with mercurial US President Donald Trump, whom he has labelled "predictably unpredictable".

As the three-way coalition of centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz has floundered, Merz as head of the opposition CDU/CSU block has rained withering fire on the outgoing "green-left" government.

Polls have long declared Merz -- despite lukewarm personal approval ratings -- the strong favourite to oust Scholz and bring an end to what Merz labels "three lost years" for Germany.

