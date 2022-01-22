UrduPoint.com

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman Of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Reports

Published January 22, 2022

Friedrich Merz was elected on Saturday new chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) during an online congress with 95% of votes, according to a live stream of the German Phoenix broadcaster

He became the successor of Armin Laschet.

He became the successor of Armin Laschet.

In December, Merz' candidacy for the party leadership was agreed after the first ever poll of CDU members.

Merz tried to take up the office of the party leader twice, but lost to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in 2018, and then to Laschet in 2021.

