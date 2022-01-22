Friedrich Merz was elected on Saturday new chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) during an online congress with 95% of votes, according to a live stream of the German Phoenix broadcaster

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Friedrich Merz was elected on Saturday new chairman of the conservative Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) during an online congress with 95% of votes, according to a live stream of the German Phoenix broadcaster.

He became the successor of Armin Laschet.

In December, Merz' candidacy for the party leadership was agreed after the first ever poll of CDU members.

Merz tried to take up the office of the party leader twice, but lost to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in 2018, and then to Laschet in 2021.